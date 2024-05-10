Booker T has reacted to a huge WWE name's contract expiring. This means that the star is no longer actively working with the company.

Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's broadcasting contract with WWE expired earlier this year. His WWE contract was reportedly not renewed. With that being the case, his time with the company was done. However, he will still be attached part-time with a legend's contract.

Booker T spoke about it on his Hall of Fame podcast. He said he was surprised to see Jerry Lawler let go, as he had been attached to the company for as long as he had. He noted that it was inevitable, and things were bound to change.

He added that, with things changing within the company, the contract not being renewed came sooner than it would have otherwise.

"I didn't see that coming, just because he's been a part of the fabric of WWE for so long," Booker said. "That's just evolution, I think. That's just change. That's something that's gonna happen for just about all of us, of course, but I just feel like probably with the changing of the guard, it probably a little bit sooner than it would've happened." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It should be noted that on the WWE site, Jerry Lawler has been removed from the active roster.

Expand Tweet

Booker T added that he thinks Jerry Lawler will land on his feet even after leaving WWE

Since Lawler still has a legend's contract, the Hall of Famer is still attached to WWE and will likely make appearances here and there.

However, Booker T said that even without the company, Lawler would land on his feet, even after his contract was not renewed. He said the legend was a survivor and joked about him keeping a lot of money in a safe throughout his career.

Fans will have to wait to see if Lawler appears on WWE TV again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback