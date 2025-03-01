WWE names Brock Lesnar match as the 47th best in WrestleMania history

Brock Lesnar has competed in 12 WrestleMania matches during his legendary career. In a recent video, WWE listed The Beast Incarnate's 2017 bout with Bill Goldberg as the 47th greatest match in the event's history.

At WrestleMania 33, Brock Lesnar defeated his rival in a five-minute contest to win the Universal Championship. While Goldberg relied on his iconic Spear and Jackhammer moves, Lesnar's offense revolved around German Suplexes and his F-5 finisher.

Goldberg landed four Spears in total, including one through a ringside barricade. He also hit a Jackhammer but only gained a two-count from the resulting pinfall. In the end, Lesnar connected with 10 German Suplexes and one F-5 to secure a memorable win.

The match took place five months after Goldberg famously defeated Lesnar in 86 seconds at Survivor Series 2016. The outcome was one of the most shocking in wrestling history, especially as Goldberg had not competed in a WWE match since 2004.

After the WrestleMania 33 win, Brock Lesnar held the Universal Championship for 503 days before losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018.

WWE's top 50 picks before Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas on April 19-20. Ahead of the two-night extravaganza, WWE is counting down the top 50 matches in the show's history.

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 victory over Seth Rollins kicked off the list in 50th place. The 2022 match marked The American Nightmare's return to WWE after a six-year absence.

Triple H's 2015 win against Sting at WrestleMania 31 was named as the 49th pick in the countdown. While the match mostly drew praise from fans, many complained that the wrong person picked up the victory.

In 48th place, WWE chose The Rock's 2012 win over John Cena in the WrestleMania 28 main event. Billed as "Once in a Lifetime," the era-defining clash was announced a year in advance and was one of the company's biggest box-office draws.

