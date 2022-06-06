×
WWE names Catherine Newman as Executive Vice President & Head of Marketing

World Wrestling Entertainment continues to re-tool their front office personnel
Ryan K Boman
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 11:23 PM IST

WWE made the announcement per a press release today that Catherine Newman will be their new Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing.

The move follows several changes made by WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan since he assumed his role in 2020.

According to the press release, Newman is the former Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media, and has over 20 years of executive experience.

The WWE media bulletin also stated the following regarding their newest executive:

"She previously held senior positions at The Times of London and Financial Times, leading global marketing initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, and boosting subscription growth across various products.
As part of the senior leadership team, Newman’s oversight will include Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography.
She is a graduate of Loughborough University, a Chartered Institute of Marketing Postgraduate from Buckinghamshire New University and a Fellow & Mentor in the Marketing Academy, United Kingdom."
WWE Names Catherine Newman EVP & Head of Marketingcorporate.wwe.com/investors/news… https://t.co/qsZGod0LNH

As mentioned earlier, CRO Nick Khan has shaken up the front office with several executives being let go or given a different role.

Today's press release follows the recent news that Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was taking a temporary leave of absence from the company.

REPORT: Vince McMahon is behind Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/repor… https://t.co/g1xeMcJdpq

McMahon stated that she wanted to spend some extended time with her family. No date has been set for her return.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

