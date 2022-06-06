WWE names Catherine Newman as Executive Vice President & Head of Marketing

WWE made the announcement per a press release today that Catherine Newman will be their new Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing.

The move follows several changes made by WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan since he assumed his role in 2020.

According to the press release, Newman is the former Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media, and has over 20 years of executive experience.

The WWE media bulletin also stated the following regarding their newest executive:

"She previously held senior positions at The Times of London and Financial Times, leading global marketing initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, and boosting subscription growth across various products.

As part of the senior leadership team, Newman’s oversight will include Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography.

She is a graduate of Loughborough University, a Chartered Institute of Marketing Postgraduate from Buckinghamshire New University and a Fellow & Mentor in the Marketing Academy, United Kingdom."

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… WWE Names Catherine Newman EVP & Head of Marketing WWE Names Catherine Newman EVP & Head of Marketingcorporate.wwe.com/investors/news… https://t.co/qsZGod0LNH

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

As mentioned earlier, CRO Nick Khan has shaken up the front office with several executives being let go or given a different role.

Today's press release follows the recent news that Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was taking a temporary leave of absence from the company.

McMahon stated that she wanted to spend some extended time with her family. No date has been set for her return.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far