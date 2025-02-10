WWE names the man who gave John Cena the most heartbreaking loss of his career

WWE has picked the most heartbreaking loss that John Cena has suffered in his illustrious career. The promotion picked Cena's loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 28 as the most heartbreaking one of his career.

Cena is mere months away from retiring from pro wrestling. This December, his farewell tour will end, and Cena will finally call it quits. WWE has been posting videos celebrating Cena's legendary career for quite some time now.

In a new video on its official YouTube channel, WWE counted down the 10 most heartbreaking losses of John Cena's career. WWE picked Cena's loss to Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, as the #1 heartbreaking loss of his career.

John Cena regrets calling out The Rock for leaving WWE

Back in the early 2010s, Cena and The Rock feuded on WWE TV and competed in two back-to-back WrestleMania matches. At the time, Cena took several shots at Johnson and called him out for leaving WWE.

A couple of years ago, Cena appeared on Happy Sad Confused and said he regretted his comments about Johnson. Here's his full comment:

“I got selfish and me — living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective — I took Dwayne’s comments [about the business] as not genuine,” he said. “My view was if you love something, be there everyday. Like, what a hypocrite I am, because I still love WWE and I can’t go all the time. And I just didn’t see that. I was so selfish.” (H/T Deadline)

John Cena lost to The Rock at WrestleMania 28, and it took him quite some time to get over the same. He wrestled Johnson once again at WrestleMania 29, with the latter's WWE title on the line. This time around, Cena defeated The Rock, and the duo hugged it out to send the fans home happy.

