WWE nearly regretted their decision to replace Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber 2024 - Reports

Since making her debut at Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill has been one of the WWE Superstars that the WWE Universe is desperate to see in the ring. Her appearance at the Rumble was nothing short of spectacular, and the fans cannot wait for more. There were rumors suggesting she would be at Elimination Chamber 2024, but the company reportedly decided to pull her from the event. A decision that some reports suggest they nearly regretted.

According to an earlier report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Raquel Rodriguez likely replaced Jade Cargill because it did not make sense to put her in a match she would probably lose. However, as they recently reported, it was a decision they almost came to regret, as Rodriguez saw her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome flare up on the flight to Perth, Australia. It was so serious that she missed the entire practice match, and some were even worried she might have to miss the official match as well.

"At one point Jade Cargill was scheduled for the match, but she was replaced by Rodriguez. Rodriguez then on the trip over had a flare up of her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, the malady that had kept her out of action for two-and-a-half months and there was a question if they had brought her back too soon. It was serious enough that she was unable to participate in the practice match the women did while in Australia and it was touch-and-go whether she would be in the match," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Fortunately, Rodriguez was cleared to participate and put on quite a show in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She may not have been the last woman standing, but her performance was solid enough to put the entire Women's roster on notice.

That being said, the question still arises: when will Jade Cargill step into the squared circle once more? From the looks of it, all signs point to a possible WrestleMania 40 appearance.

There are plenty of possibilities for Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40

Having Jade Cargill make her singles debut at WrestleMania 40 makes the most sense. The definition of a bonafide superstar, she is worthy of a match that will really introduce her as a powerhouse to the WWE Universe. With that in mind, there are plenty of ways WWE can go when deciding how to book her big debut.

The first and most obvious answer is to book a clash between Cargill and one of WWE's other resident powerhouses, Bianca Belair. The two shared a moment at the Royal Rumble that clearly got the fans excited. The company could also have her take on Nia Jax, who was embarrassed at the Royal Rumble by Cargill, who singlehandedly eliminated her. Finally, she could be made to team up with another WWE superstar and perhaps go after the tag team titles.

Safe to say, WWE have plenty of options when it comes to booking Jade Cargill. But, if one thing is for sure, they have to book her to be the superstar that she is. Anything that falls short of that would be rather disappointing.

