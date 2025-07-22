  • home icon
WWE needs Cody Rhodes to turn on 48-year-old legend, says wrestling veteran

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 22, 2025 12:28 GMT
Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes is over a week away from competing for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran thinks the company needs The American Nightmare to turn heel.

Upon Cody Rhodes' return to WWE, Vince Russo remained adamant that the second-generation star should've turned heel instead of a babyface. However, the 40-year-old star became the biggest babyface in the industry when he feuded with Roman Reigns and The Rock heading into WrestleMania XL.

Unfortunately, the tide is slowly turning on the face run, and the former writer thinks the company also needs the former Undisputed Champion to turn heel. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo thinks the company's creative will benefit from Rhodes' heel turn on Cena at SummerSlam.

also-read-trending Trending
"I've said this all along with Cody Rhodes; he always had this air about himself of being better than everybody else. He's a heel. I've said that from day one. And who knows, if they actually make that adjustment, maybe that's exactly what they [WWE] need to turn the creative around, because I feel Cody has been miscasted as a babyface from day one. So, if Cody leans into it as a heel, this may be exactly what they need," Russo said. (From 27:45 to 28:33)
Moreover, Russo thinks a double turn at the event in New Jersey could provide the company with a huge reset going forward.

"So, I'm hoping for a reset. This would be a huge reset if they did the double turn [SummerSlam 2025], and maybe this is exactly what they need," Russo said. (From 29:49 to 29:58)
Cody Rhodes' upcoming match at WWE SummerSlam gets a major stipulation

Cody Rhodes had an uphill battle against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, as The Franchise Player used every dirty tactic available as a heel to win his 17th World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

After a hiatus from the weekly product, The American Nightmare returned and worked his way to the top as he won the King of the Ring Tournament to secure a title match against one of his idols.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes made Cena sign the contract and revealed that the upcoming title match in New Jersey will be a Street Fight.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
