WWE neglected TV fans during SmackDown in Dublin, claims Vince Russo - "They didn't give a sh*t about you" (Exclusive)

Wrestling writer Vince Russo blasted the WWE creative after this week's SmackDown. The company jumped shores this week, with the blue brand emanating from Dublin, Ireland.
The company is currently on a tour of the U.K., Ireland, and France that will culminate with the RAW after Clash in Paris. Top talent from both brands are advertised for multiple shows across these venues.
During an episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that every star on the show was pandering to the fans in attendance. He felt WWE didn't care about the fans watching at home. All they wanted to do was send the crowd home happy. The veteran writer noted that this meant the major angles leading up to Clash in Paris took a backseat, and the creative team put the babyfaces over during the show.
"They're in Dublin, Ireland. They have a hot crowd. All they care about is one thing. Entertaining that crowd and sending them home happy. When you look at this entire show, forget about the upcoming PLEs, forget about heat, forget about angles. Every single one of these matches, the babyfaces were up. All they cared about is, for you people watching at home, they didn't give a sh*t about you. All they cared about is that Dublin crowd. They're cheering and singing. We are just gonna put the babies over, to make everybody happy. Everybody's gonna go happy. Forget the PLE that's coming up. Forget Clash in Paris. We'll get to that when we get to the United States."
WWE will now move to Birmingham, U.K., for Monday Night RAW before an action-packed SmackDown in Lyon, France. Clash in Paris will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31.
