"Vince McMahon likes money" - Veteran tag-team makes a case to join WWE

Vince McMahon is a superb businessman, and any successful businessman always wants to make as much money as possible. Veteran tag team, The Briscoe Brothers believe they could make him and WWE some dough.

The Briscoe Brothers are one of the most experienced and popular tag teams in the industry. The duo have wrestled across a number of promotions, including NJPW, GCW and Pro Wrestling Guerilla.

Appearing in an interview with Busted Open Radio, Mark Briscoe commented on the possibility of joining WWE. They strongly believe that if given the opportunity, they could thrive in the company.

"I think we could survive and thrive,'' said Mark Briscoe. ''Vince McMahon likes money. We go out there and between those ropes, that's what we do, we would make the company money. That's bottom line. Not trying to sound cocky or anything."

The Briscoe Brothers have wrestled all over the world and even tried out with WWE back in 2009. They are a great tag team and are currently working the independent scene as free agents.

Vince McMahon has given up on pushing Finn Balor

According to reports, McMahon has given up on pushing popular RAW Superstar, Finn Balor. It is believed that The Prince has been relegated to pushing other young talent over.

The report comes from WrestlingNews.co, following Finn Balor's match against Austin Theory. The bout saw him lose clean to the young star.

The news may come as a huge disappointment to fans of Finn Balor, but it will prove to be great news for fans of Austin Theory. The same report states that McMahon has high hopes for Theory and expects him to be a main event talent within a year.

The boss has been serving as a sort of on-screen mentor for Austin Theory, and with that kind of support it wouldn't be that surprising to see his expectations come true.

