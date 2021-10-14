WWE NXT: October 12 episode viewership revealed as Hit Row exits the territory

Last night, the end of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the North American Championship change hands, but did the title change help with viewership? Well, it certainly didn't hurt.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT 2.0 brought in 632,000 viewers, which is even with last week's number. Considering NXT had to deal with the MLB Playoffs the previous night, to lose none of their audience from last week is very impressive.

It will be interesting to see what WWE NXT 2.0 does in two weeks for their Halloween Havoc special, one of the brand's highest viewed shows of 2020.

WWE NXT 2.0 placed 33rd overall on cable Tuesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT 2.0 also saw a slight rise as it went from last week's 0.13 to 0.15. While viewership stayed even this week, the demo increased.

This certainly seems to confirm last week's theory that the former black and gold brand has found its core audience number. Whether it goes up or down from here will most likely depend on the show's direction as we advance.

Last week, WWE NXT 2.0 took 34th place on cable for Wednesday. This week, they rose to the 33rd spot on cable. At this point, a rise, no matter how small, has to be seen as a positive.

WWE NXT 2.0 opened up last night with a surprisingly lengthy match between Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. If Gacy defeated Ciampa, he would be added to the NXT Title match at Halloween Havoc, making it a triple threat.

The main event of the evening saw Santos Escobar challenge Isaiah "Swerve" Scott for the NXT North American Championship in what was likely the latter's final appearance in the brand. Scott was successful in retaining his Title.

However, there was a slight twist in the tale as Carmelo Hayes cashed in on his Breakout Tournament winner's contract to dethrone Swerve and become the new North American Champion.

What did you think of WWE NXT 2.0 last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

