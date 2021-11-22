Four-time Champion admits that he stole Vince McMahon's $100 million egg

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has confessed to stealing Vince McMahon's $100 million egg.

At Survivor Series 2021, Mr. McMahon was involved in a rather interesting segment with WWE Superstars, where he introduced the golden "Cleopatra's Egg."

In a later segment, Vince McMahon called on-screen officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville into his office. The WWE Chairman was about to thank the two on-screen authority figures for setting up the matches at Survivor Series when he noticed that the golden egg was missing.

After the event, former WWE star Matt Cardona hilariously tweeted that it was him who stole 'Cleopatra's Egg.' In a simple tweet sent out by the former Intercontinental Champion, he wrote: "I stole the egg."

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet below:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona I stole the egg. I stole the egg.

However, during the Survivor Series segment, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville claimed it could've been the WWE Superstars who stole the egg. Hence, Vince McMahon ordered the duo to question the entire roster and bring them in on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Vince McMahon also had a conversation with Roman Reigns during Survivor Series

During the show, Vince McMahon was involved in a segment with Roman Reigns as well. The WWE Universal Champion walked into McMahon's office, and the WWE Chairman went on to tell Reigns how much the egg was worth.

The Tribal Chief stated, "as much as my next contract," thus hinting that he wants a $100 million deal next. Reigns' comments surprised Vince McMahon as the Universal Champion left the office.

During the segment, Vince McMahon noted that the egg was a gift sent by The Rock. It seems the segments were done to promote The Rock's movie, Red Notice, in one way or so.

Do you think this was a hint to the much-awaited Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match? Let us know in the comments below.

