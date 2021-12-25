"I look at the future of the business" - 5-time Intercontinental Champion claims that Bron Breakker has caught his attention

On the WWE After The Bell Podcast, Wade Barrett spoke to Corey Graves about how NXT star Bron Breakker has caught his attention and also shared his thoughts on some other up-and-coming superstars from NXT 2.0.

Barrett went on to talk about the recent NXT WarGames match and stated that he’s currently at a point in his career where he looks more into the future of the WWE than the present.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added that he was happy about the outcome of the recent NXT WarGames match, which saw the likes of Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo, shine the most.

“I look at more of the future of the business and the business work that’s being done. What I really liked about the men’s WarGames match is the victors in that match were the new 2.0 stars, Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo,” said Barrett. (H/T- Wrestling Headlines)

The WWE NXT 2.0 commentator further talked about Bron Breakker and said that he’s a natural star, who has become widely popular among the WWE Universe.

Despite being in the early stages of his career, Breakker has already found a decent amount of spotlight in the main event scene of NXT 2.0.

Wade Barrett went on to praise Breakker by saying that it was amazing to see Breakker having a face-off with NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa. He also talked about how the new NXT star has aced every match that he has had up till now.

“He has a great lineage that he comes from and he’s just an absolute natural. I think he’s only had 10 matches in his entire career, and he’s already competing at the main event level with guys like Tommaso Ciampa, admittedly who’s going to kind of help him and walk him through a lot of things, but to be able to step up that quickly is quite incredible (...) He’s nailed every single opportunity he’s got. Bron Breakker is the one big standout for me,” said Barrett. (H/T- Wrestling Headlines)

Bron Breakker has already established his place as a top star in NXT 2.0

Bron Breakker made his debut in WWE on the 14th of September, on an episode of NXT, where he successfully defeated LA Knight.

Breakker then went on to challenge Tommaso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc on the 26th of October, but he was unfortunately defeated.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the 5th of November, Breakker paired up with Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Walker and Tony D’Angelo and defeated Ciampa, Knight, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne at NXT WarGames, 2021.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bron Breakker will be successful on the main roster one day? Yes No 1 votes so far