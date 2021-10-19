Top AEW star congratulates Xavier Woods for making it to the WWE King Of The Ring Final

Top AEW star and former WWE NXT champion Adam Cole took to Twitter to congratulate Xavier Woods for making it to the King Of The Ring Final.

Cole and Woods are close in real life, and their friendship is well-documented as they formed 'Da Party' alongside Cesaro and Tyler Breeze.

In reply to a tweet from Cesaro, Adam Cole expressed his thoughts on Xavier Woods making it to the finals of the King Of The Ring tournament. Going by his reaction, Cole certainly loved the moment.

"Let’s go Creed. #DaParty," Adam Cole tweeted.

Earlier today, Xavier Woods defeated Jinder Mahal in the semifinals of the King Of The Ring to edge closer to his dream of winning the prestigious tournament. Woods now faces a daunting challenge in the finals where he goes up against 'The Prince' Finn Balor at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

While Cole may no longer be a part of Vince McMahon's promotion, he certainly doesn't shy away from congratulating or appreciating his friends from time to time. Last month Adam Cole expressed his thoughts on Xavier Woods' superkick from the main event.

With all his friends rooting for him and the audience firmly behind him, this could be the start of something special for Xavier Woods.

The friendship between Adam Cole and Xavier Woods

Although Adam Cole and Xavier Woods no longer work together for the same company, their friendship seems to be stronger than ever.

Adam Cole, alongside Cesaro and Tyler Breeze, were regulars on Woods' live streams where they used to do various things, including playing the famous card game, Uno. The four were collectively called "DaParty."

However, due to Adam's departure from the company, the group bid farewell to him as they couldn't be together due to contractual obligations.

Despite not working together anymore, Cole has stated multiple times that he has formed a bond for life with his "DaParty" friends.

