"When are we having our match?" - Retired 5-time world champion challenges Brock Lesnar

Five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Adam Pearce has sent out a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match.

A couple of months ago, Pearce suspended Lesnar after he attacked WWE officials, including himself. The Beast Incarnate was even fined a million dollars for the same.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Brock Lesnar confronted Adam Pearce in a hilarious backstage segment. He told the WWE official that during the suspension, he hunted a giant moose and hung his head on the wall of his cabin. Lesnar then added that he had named that moose after Pearce.

Recently, Paul Heyman sent out a tweet about the same, taking a shot at Adam Pearce. Replying to the same, the latter sent out a challenge to Brock Lesnar.

"When are we having our match!? #CardSubjectToChange," wrote Adam Pearce in his tweet.

Heyman replied back to Pearce, claiming that he's welcome to fight The Beast Incarnate anytime he's man enough to step up to him.

"@ScrapDaddyAP You're welcome to fight @BrockLesnar anytime you're man enough to step up to the #Beast! I am #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief, and have no say over whom Brrrrrrrrrock Lesnar CONQUERS!" replied Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar is set to once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Lesnar made his return to SmackDown after his suspension a couple of weeks ago. He is now all set to once again challenge arch-rival and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

The two previously faced each other at Crown Jewel 2021 earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief retained his title at the event after some help from his cousins, The Usos.

Will he be able to escape the threat of Brock Lesnar once again? Or will The Beast Incarnate conquer his record-breaking Universal Championship reign?

