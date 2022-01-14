"My friend Brock" - former NWA Champion shares the truth about his relationship with Brock Lesnar

WWE official Adam Pearce believes Brock Lesnar complimented him when the Beast named a moose after him.

Pearce, a former five-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, appeared on WWE's The Bump this week. There, he discussed his role in making marquee matches, the upcoming Royal Rumble event and his run-ins with the Beast Incarnate.

In one highlight, Pearce recalled how, on a recent episode of SmackDown, Lesnar walked up to him and revealed that he hunted a moose and named it after the WWE official.

"My friend Brock," said Pearce. "(...) I'm thinking about that moment where you're up against the wall and you're staring into the eyes of the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, who's just told you that he has killed, skinned, and gutted, the guts weighed very similar to the bodyweight that I carry today and he named this moose for me."

Looking back on this incident, Pearce joked that he took the comment as a compliment, as he noted that nobody else has a moose named after them.

"I want the moose, I want it hung on my office wall," Pearce continued. "I think there's a good spot for it in here. But yeah, I don't think I know anybody on planet earth that's had a moose named after him. So I'm going to take that as a compliment and then get as far away from it as I can."

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/… Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow @ScrapDaddyAP There’s a dead moose named after you dude @ScrapDaddyAP There’s a dead moose named after you dude A touching tribute, no doubt. I’m elated to know that Brock embraced his discipline and is grateful for the blessings it afforded him in the end. A plentiful bounty, sustenance, and time to reflect on transgressions. A changed man, he is. I fully accept the honor of the moose. A touching tribute, no doubt. I’m elated to know that Brock embraced his discipline and is grateful for the blessings it afforded him in the end. A plentiful bounty, sustenance, and time to reflect on transgressions. A changed man, he is. I fully accept the honor of the moose. 🙏 twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/… https://t.co/JLIBhN1Lkm

Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley at WWE Royal Rumble

The hunter has become the hunted, as Brock Lesnar is in Bobby Lashley's crosshairs. The All Mighty will challenge The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble. Until now, the two titans have never crossed paths with each other in singles competition during their time in the business.

The wrestling world is already buzzing about this dream match, and the build for the bout officially started on RAW this past week. Lesnar and Lashley had a heated verbal confrontation, and the champion cracked a few jokes at his challenger's expense. Fans can expect to see the two stars continue to heat up this contest in the coming weeks.

What do you think about Pearce's comments? Are you looking forward to seeing Lashley face Lesnar? Sound off below.

