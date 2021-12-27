"Something I never wanted to do" - AJ Styles reveals his intentions for popular RAW star

AJ Styles was in the headlines after RAW last week because his partnership with Omos officially ended. Following an uncomfortable Miz TV segment, Styles and Omos lost to The Mysterios, following which the giant turned on Styles to end their partnership. The Phenomenal One has now given his thoughts on the match.

The duo was together for 14 months on-screen, with AJ Styles using him as a bodyguard after RAW Underground was quietly removed from programming. The two finally became a team when they had their first match at WrestleMania 37 this year, defeating Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

They had been without the RAW Tag Team Titles for over four months, and AJ Styles had some strong words for his former partner ahead of their clash on RAW. Speaking to WWE cameras backstage, AJ Styles said:

"Tomorrow night, I'm going to do something I never wanted to do. Something I never intended to do. I'm going to fight you, Omos. I taught you a lot of things, and you learned well, but I didn't teach you everything. Remember that when you get too close. Remember that when you put your hands on me."

AJ Styles will resume his highly-anticipated singles career in 2022, and it will be interesting to see if WWE keeps him as a heel or quietly turns him babyface. Given WWE fans' respect for Styles, either one could work.

WWE @WWE



is ready to face his former tag team partner “I taught you a lot of things, but I didn’t teach you everything!” @AJStylesOrg is ready to face his former tag team partner @TheGiantOmos tomorrow night on #WWERaw !! #WWEMSG “I taught you a lot of things, but I didn’t teach you everything!” @AJStylesOrg is ready to face his former tag team partner @TheGiantOmos tomorrow night on #WWERaw!! #WWEMSG https://t.co/bQAzEF1Oax

What's next for AJ Styles and Omos in 2022?

AJ Styles and Omos could have big things planned for 2022. AJ Styles is entering the final two years of his WWE contract, and the company will either make full utilization of him while he's there, or The Phenomenal One will tone it down and take a back seat.

For Omos, his career is only beginning. A report from WrestleVotes stated that the break-up was rushed because WWE had big plans for both men in early 2022.

"If it felt like they sped up the Omos & AJ Styles spilt, it’s because they did. Source says both superstars have significant plans in early 2022, and wanted any type of blow off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events."

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you want to see AJ Styles face at WrestleMania 38? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!

Edited by Alan John