AJ Styles Welcomes former WWE Universal Champion to RAW following The Draft

WWE's Phenomonial One, AJ Styles, welcomed Finn Bálor to Monday nights.

The Demon King was drafted to Monday Night RAW last night during the second night of the draft. The former RAW Tag Team Champion responded to Bálor saying "What's Up brother" on Twitter.

There's a lot of people I don't like on Monday night RAW... you're not one of 'em. Welcome my friend. - AJ Styles, Twitter

Styles and Bálor had been friends for years before coming to WWE. The two men became close during their time at New Japan Pro Wrestling; including their respective stints as leaders of the the now famous and cross-promotional faction, The Bullet Club.

The two men have only faced off against each other once in WWE history, with their clash taking place at the 2017 edition of Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. The bout was called a "one-night only" thing, as Styles was exclusively signed to SmackDown, and therefore was not supposed to appear on RAW pay-per-views.

The match was a surprise to WWE fans, as the original plans were for Bálor to square off against Bray Wyatt at the event. However, due to medical issues Wyatt was unable to compete at TLC, forcing WWE to call an audible and call upon SmackDown's AJ Styles to come face Bálor.

Their bout received an extremely positive response from the WWE Universe, and since then fans have been begging the duo to run it back again. Bálor defeated Styles as his Demon King character, and their match was so highly acclaimed that it was put in the #7 spot on WWE's best matches of 2017 list. .

Bálor wants a rematch with AJ Styles in WWE

Back in May, Finn Bálor expressed interest in having yet another match with AJ Styles. During an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bálor expressed how the match was a "good memory" and that the only element he questioned was the use of his Demon character:

“I feel like we had many external influences that day, with doing The Demon,” Balor said. “Should we do The Demon that day? Was it appropriate? The fact that the match with AJ was kind of a separate type of match. I kind of look back and wonder, ‘Should it have been [The Demon]?’ But The Demon had been advertised. You can always go back and go, ‘It could have been better.’ Or you can always go back and go, ‘Well, it could have been a lot worse.’ I enjoyed it, it was a good memory. Would I love to have another shot at it? Absolutely.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

How would YOU book a match between The Demon and The Phenomenal One? Do you think the two men will eventually face-off on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

