Alexa Bliss reacts to RAW Superstar's niece dressing up as her for Halloween

Alexa Bliss has reacted to a photo of T-BAR's niece dressing up as her on Halloween.

Alexa Bliss' current character is quite popular amongst the WWE Universe. Bliss has also been doing quite well in the merch department as well. Her doll Lilly has been a big hit on WWE Shop.

This Halloween, Alexa Bliss shared tons of photos on her Instagram handle, initially posted by her fans.

Bliss' followers can be seen rocking her on-screen attire in these photos. It looks like RAW Superstar T-BAR's niece is also a big fan of the former Women's Champion.

The kid dressed up as Bliss on Halloween, and T-BAR posted the photo on his official Twitter handle.

"My niece Alexa decided to be @AlexaBliss_WWE for Halloween. I can only assume that this choice narrowly edged out the runner up, T-BAR, by the slightest of margins…," wrote T-BAR.

Alexa Bliss noticed the tweet and responded to the same with a heartfelt message.

"Love this so much," replied Bliss.

Alexa Bliss' current gimmick has been around for more than a year now

Alexa Bliss transformed from "The Goddess" to an evil entity last year on SmackDown. The character transformation happened soon after The Fiend attacked Bliss on the blue brand. She soon aligned with Bray Wyatt, and the duo later made their way to WWE RAW.

On the red brand, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend targeted Randy Orton, and the feud lasted for months. It ended with Bliss turning on Wyatt at WrestleMania, leading to a win for Orton.

Bray Wyatt is no longer with WWE, but Bliss is still donning the gimmick of a twisted entity on TV. She recently lost a RAW Women's Title match to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021 and immediately went on a hiatus.

Judging by the immense popularity of Alexa Bliss' current character, it won't be a surprise if WWE decides to bring her back without changing her gimmick. There's also the possibility of Bliss returning as her previous self.

What do you think of Alexa Bliss' current persona? Are you a fan, or would you prefer to see Bliss return as "The Goddess?"

