Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic tweet after WWE return announcement

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is finally set to return to WWE. Following the announcement, Little Miss Bliss sent several cryptic tweets.

Alexa Bliss' return to WWE was announced for next week's Monday Night RAW. It is not clear whether she will return in person next week on the show or there will be a vignette for her "journey back to RAW."

Alexa Bliss has reacted to the following cryptic tweet, seemingly hinting that she has a lot to revenge and destroy.

Even before WWE announced her return on RAW, Bliss sent out the following tweet, foreshadowing the declaration.

In her last in-ring outing, Alexa Bliss lost to then-RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE Extreme Rules 2021. She has since been on a hiatus from WWE.

According to a report from PWInsider, Alexa Bliss was written off the TV to undergo sinus surgery, but no schedule for her return was revealed back then.

"Alexa Bliss was written off TV as of the Extreme Rules PPV as she is scheduled for an upcoming sinus surgery. PWInsider.com has not confirmed how long she will be out as of this writing."

Could Alexa Bliss return with her previous gimmick on Monday Night RAW?

Alexa Bliss rose to fame on the main roster with her gimmick of The Goddess. While she didn't enjoy much success during her time in NXT, things completely changed upon her main roster call-up. Bliss became the first woman to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship after the WWE Draft in 2016.

In 2020, she began a partnership with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and debuted a new sinister gimmick. Her work on this supernatural gimmick was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike.

However, WWE suddenly released Bray Wyatt, and the downfall of Alexa Bliss' dark gimmick began, especially after the introduction of Lilly the Doll.

Fans have been wondering whether The Goddess will return with her previous gimmick. Bliss herself has hinted at the same recently. It would be interesting to see what WWE has planned for her going forward.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss as 'The Goddess?' Or as the sinister? Let us know in the comments below.

