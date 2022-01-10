Alexa Bliss sends an interesting message ahead of her RAW return

Alexa Bliss has sent an interesting message ahead of her return to Monday Night RAW this week.

Taking to her Twitter, Little Miss Bliss shared the following message hinting that she will be returning with the same gimmick that she was using before her WWE hiatus:

"Dear Monday Night RAW, Starting tonight… she’s officially YOUR problem now. Good luck. @WWE" wrote Bliss in her tweet.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, WWE announced her return. While it was not clear whether she will be back in person or WWE would just air a vignette for her, the above tweet seems to indicate that Bliss would be appearing on RAW tonight.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion last wrestled for WWE at Extreme Rules 2021. She challenged the then RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at the pay-per-view but wasn't able to defeat The Queen. After the match, Charlotte tore apart and destroyed Alexa's creepy doll, Lilly.

Bliss has since been on a hiatus from WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, she was written off the TV to undergo sinus surgery:

"Alexa Bliss was written off TV as of the Extreme Rules PPV as she is scheduled for an upcoming sinus surgery. PWInsider.com has not confirmed how long she will be out as of this writing."

The way in which she was written off the television, led many fans to believe that it was an indication that Bliss would drop her dark gimmick upon her return and get back to her previous gimmick.

However, if the above tweet is to be considered, Bliss would be continuing her dark gimmick on RAW.

Alexa Bliss could enter this year's women's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is less than three weeks away and the company has started the build towards the show at full speed. This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, several names were announced for this year's women's Royal Rumble match.

This included several huge surprises in the form of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Lita, The Bella Twins, and many others. Fans were expecting Alexa Bliss to return as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble, however, she is set to return sooner.

It is entirely possible that she will soon announce her entry into the Royal Rumble. This would make storyline sense as well as Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, has also announced her entry into the match.

