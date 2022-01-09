"I miss you" - Alexa Bliss sends a message to former WWE Superstar

Multi-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has sent a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar Paige.

Paige is currently signed to WWE as an ambassador, after unfortunately being forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to injuries. However, the former 2-time Divas Champion has recently been teasing a return to the ring.

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, fans are hoping to see her as a surprise entrant in the match. This led to the former WWE Superstar trending on Twitter; and she acknowledged the trend with this tweet:

"I tell ya what though, it does feel f*cking awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling," wrote Paige in her tweet.

Replying to the tweet, Alexa Bliss told Paige that she misses her.

Alexa Bliss is set to return to action soon

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television since last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. PWInsider reported that she was written off TV to undergo sinus surgery.

"Alexa Bliss was written off TV as of the Extreme Rules PPV as she is scheduled for an upcoming sinus surgery," PWInsider reported

WWE finally announced the return of Alexa Bliss this past week on Monday Night RAW. It is not yet clear whether Bliss will make an in-ring appearance or if there'll just be a vignette hyping her return.

After playing a supernatural character on RAW and SmackDown alongside Bray Wyatt, fans are hoping to see Alexa Bliss return to her original gimmick. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has herself teased her return and fans are excited to see what's in store.

