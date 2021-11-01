 "I think everything is going wonderfully!”- Angel Garza on teaming up with a family member in WWE

WWE Superstar Angel Garza recently spoke to WWE Espanol. Among many things, he shed light on pairing up with his cousin Humberto Carrillo.

Garza and Carrilo are cousins as they both belong to the famous Garza Family of Mexico. They are the nephews of AAA Hall of Famer and WCW star Hector Garza. After fighting each other in WWE, the duo teamed up on RAW and later got drafted to SmackDown.

According to Angel Garza, they were ecstatic about finally teaming up together after rallying for it for a long time:

“They paired me with Andrade and we continued until, suddenly, they got the two of us and said ‘You know what? We would like to try this thing as you two as a Tag Team. Do you guys like it?’ And we said that of course we liked it because we’ve been rallying for it for a long time. We have a lot of similarities and we understand each other really well, and I think everything is going wonderfully!” Garza Said.(H/T- fightful)

The cousins have been undefeated in the tag team division on live television ever since they started teaming up.

WWE initially did not want to pair Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo together

Although the duo has worked together in Mexico for a long time, they spent most of 2020 and early-2021 fighting each other in WWE.

The promotion initially believed that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo could not work together due to their contrasting styles and looks.

“We’ve known each other since we were literal babies, wrestling each other in the room just beating each other up. We’ve waited on this moment since we joined the company, we have put this idea on the table before stating that we can do a lot of good stuff together. They left it in the air because they saw him as a 100% técnico because they said he had a ‘baby face’ and not me. They said that I had the devil tail & horns, so they didn’t pair us together,” Garza Said.

Angel Garza and Carrillo were last seen in action on last week's SmackDown when they helped Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in a Trick or Treat Street Fight Match.

The pairing looks to be a wise creative decision. After waiting for a long time, WWE has given two underutilized talents a chance to prove themselves.

Do you think Angel Garza and Humberto Carrilo could be the rising stars of the SmackDown Tag Team division? Let us know in the comments below.

