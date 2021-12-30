"It’s kind of more so along the lines of an agreement"- Released WWE Star B-Fab shares her thoughts on the company's contracts

Former WWE superstar Briana Brandy, a.k.a. B-Fab, recently shared her thoughts on the value of the company's contract.

B-Fab was part of Vince McMahon's promotion for almost two years, the majority of which was spent in the developmental system. The Superstar was later a part of the stable called Hit Row.

Along with other members of Hit Row, she was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 drafts before being released in November.

B-Fab recently appeared on K & S WrestleFest virtual signing where the former SmackDown star stated that the contract offered by WWE is nothing more than an agreement that can change at anytime.

She also described how scary it is for wrestlers when they don't have job security:

"It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know if you can even call it a contract [WWE deals] because most contracts have to be like, worked through to the entire — ‘till they are finished, you know? So with them being able to terminate whenever, it’s kind of more so along the lines of an agreement more than a contract these days and if you wanna live your life, you can’t put your [life on hold] to this agreement because they can change it whenever they want so it’s kind of hard to make decisions for your life and plan for you when you don’t really know what’s gonna happen day-to-day so, I just feel like it’s not as secure. It’s a very scary situation to put yourself in if, you know, you’re putting your all into that and you really want that just like all of us, me included. It’s very difficult to say if it’s even worth it, you know?"- B-fab said (H/T- POST Wrestling)

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life B-Fab on WWE Contracts:

"It's not very secure and it's a scary situation to put yourself in. It's very difficult to say if it's even worth it" B-Fab on WWE Contracts:"It's not very secure and it's a scary situation to put yourself in. It's very difficult to say if it's even worth it" https://t.co/3vmYh9KulS

B-Fab reportedly signed a new deal with WWE before her release

The news of B-Fab's release came as a surprise to everyone as she made her SmackDown debut just two weeks before being let go.

Called up from NXT during the WWE Draft, Hit Row were featured on the October 22 edition of SmackDown. Shockingly, B-Fab was one of the 18 stars let go by the company on November 4.

One Hit Wonder @OneHitOneDuh Also annoyed about B-Fab's release after they JUST brought Hit Row up to the main roster. They had a great dynamic together and she was a big part of that. Vince, you senile old fool. #wwereleases Also annoyed about B-Fab's release after they JUST brought Hit Row up to the main roster. They had a great dynamic together and she was a big part of that. Vince, you senile old fool. #wwereleases https://t.co/F6PpMDdTDs

However, surprising backstage reports claimed that the SmackDown star had inked a new deal with WWE just a week before her release. B-Fab only wrestled two televised matches, both on NXT.

The other members of Hit Row - Adonis, Dolla and Scott - were also released 15 days later. It remains to be seen if they'll work together in the future or go their separate ways.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think the future holds for B-Fab now that she's no longer with WWE? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman