Backstage reaction to Becky Lynch's win over Liv Morgan on RAW

This week's episode of RAW saw the highly anticipated match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan take place. The prospect of the match was so mouthwatering that the entire gorilla position was "sold out".

The match itself was one that went back and forth, with both women leaving everything they had in the ring. However, The Man was able to retain her title, using the ropes to her advantage while rolling her opponent up.

WWE producer and former superstar Shane Helms revealed the backstage reaction and atmosphere in the build-up towards the intense match-up.

Helms took to Twitter where he shared how awesome it was to see all the support both Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan were receiving, as the gorilla position was completely sold out for the occasion.

"I’m not naming names, you know who you are, but Gorilla was sold out for Liv-Becky. Seeing that kind of support was just awesome." tweeted Shane Helms

It's great to hear just how excited everyone was for the RAW Women's Championship match. Hopefully this amazing backstage support continues for years to come.

Becky Lynch subtly referred to herself as The G.O.A.T following her huge win

Becky Lynch showed exactly why she is the RAW Women's Champion and showcased that nothing is too far when it comes to retaining her championship.

In fact, Becky Lynch was so impressed with her own performance that she subtly referred to herself as "The G.O.A.T." in a tweet that featured a gif of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

One can say that there are some similarities between the two icons, especially when it comes to their drive to never give up and always find a way to win.

Needless to say, few could argue with The Man's perception of herself, especially after looking at the long list of accomplishments she has on her resume.

