Backstage reaction to Sonya Deville’s current WWE feud - reports

According to reports, Sonya Deville's ongoing feud with Naomi on WWE SmackDown has been well received backstage, with higher ups impressed with the work of both women.

Deville has been feuding with the former SmackDown women's champion since the latter's move to the blue brand. The former Absolution star has been extremely unfair to her rival for weeks and has abused her powers as a manager to make Naomi's life miserable.

The rivalry also saw Sonya return to the squared circle as a competitor for the first time in over 450 days as she teamed up with Shayna Baszler to defeat Naomi in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

According to fightful, the fierce rivalry between the pair has been warmly welcomed backstage, with both staff and producers praising their efforts.

The two were supposed to face each other in a singles contest two weeks back but it quickly went awry when Deville revealed that Natalya would be the special guest announcer while Shayna Baszler the special timekeeper. All three heels had Naomi circled when Xia Li made her stunning debut to make the save.

WWE reportedly had plans for Sonya Deville to compete at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

It's been over 470 days since Sonya Deville last wrestled in a singles match since losing the loser-leaves-WWE match to Mandy Rose. The former tough enough star then took some important time away from the company to deal with personal matters. The former Fire and Desire member then made her on-screen return as an official figure.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC This week featured the first time that Sonya Deville walked out in full ring gear in 475 days



Last time being Summerslam 2020 This week featured the first time that Sonya Deville walked out in full ring gear in 475 days Last time being Summerslam 2020 https://t.co/6QWWglSyZL

However, according to reports, the company's had plans for Sonya to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE went as far as to create graphics for the suited star, but the idea was later scrapped.

Over the past few months, Deville has done an admirable job getting people to not like her by playing the role of evil manager to perfection. It's time to offer the payoff and have her get what's coming by pitching her against Naomi in an even contest.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the feud between Naomi and Sonya Deville? Share your thoughts in the comments!

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Arjun