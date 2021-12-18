Details on canceled plans for Sonya Deville at WWE Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE reportedly had plans for Sonya Deville to compete at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. It was speculated that she'd be the final competitor in the women's ladder match during that time.

She returned to the company earlier this year as an authority figure after going on a hiatus. There were plans for her to make her in-ring return much sooner at Money in the Bank. According to Fightful Select, WWE went as far as to create graphics for Sonya Deville, but the idea was scrapped.

"During the revolving door that was the Smackdown roster around Money in the Bank in July, we can confirm that WWE actually had graphics made featuring Deville as a Money in the Bank competitor. Of course, that didn’t end up happening." the report said.-

Sonya Deville is currently involved in a feud with SmackDown Superstar Naomi while serving as a WWE official. The two stars might face each other soon, probably at Day 1. If that happens, it would be Deville's first singles match since her bout with Mandy Rose at last year's SummerSlam.

Sonya Deville says she's interested in a match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

Sonya Deville has only had one match since she returned to WWE this year. It wasn't even a proper bout, as she teamed up with Shayna Basler to take on Naomi in a handicap match on SmackDown.

During a recent interview, Deville named Becky Lynch as the person she'd like to face at WrestleMania.

"I’ve always said that I would love to face Becky Lynch because I just think the dichatomy of her character and my character would be so cool. There would be a lot of large energy in the room and I think that would be a really cool matchup," said Deville.

It'd be interesting to see Sonya Deville competing in a singles bout against a top name at a major event. Regardless of the outcome, Becky Lynch would be a perfect opponent as she will put the WWE Official over.

