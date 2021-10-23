Backstage update on The Undertaker's whereabouts during Crown Jewel

Ahead of this year's WWE Crown Jewel 2021, rumors suggested that The Undertaker was spotted in Saudi Arabia. It was later confirmed that The Undertaker was in Riyadh to do the introduction for Pitbull's concert and was not present at the pay-per-view.

Popular singer Pitbull had one of his concerts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the same night as Crown Jewel and The Undertaker was spotted at the concert. The Deadman made his appearance to introduce the Grammy award winner.

This quickly sparked rumors of The Phenom possibly making an appearance at Crown Jewel, but nothing came of it. At the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, The Undertaker confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition.

In the past, The Phenom has made several appearances during WWE's Saudi Arabia shows and after being spotted in the country prior to Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe, for one brief moment, thought that The Undertaker would make a surprise appearance.

The Undertaker has revealed that he won't be returning to in-ring action anytime soon

The Undertaker has been competing in the world of professional wrestling since the '80s. However, following his retirement in 2020, the former WWE World Champion has made it clear that he won't be returning to in-ring action anytime soon.

In an interview with ET Online, The Undertaker revealed that his days as an in-ring competitor are over. The Phenom mentioned that he would hate the WWE Universe to pay their money to see him work and get disappointed.

“My days in the ring are done. It’s not because I don’t want to be in the ring and that is where I spent most of my adult life. My whole life really. More than half of my life has been spent in the wrestling or sports entertainment ring, and so in my mind, I still can see everything, and in my heart, you know, I want to be out there. But it's just at a point where my body can't deliver what my mind and my heart see. And I'd hate for people to pay money to see me work and be disappointed."

