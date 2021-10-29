Roman Reigns' former rival seemingly not interested in being his next challenger 

Baron Corbin recently clarified a previous tweet on possibly being Roman Reigns' next challenger, stating he wasn't referring to himself.

The Universal Champion has been dominating WWE SmackDown for more than a year now. Top stars like Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena have fallen prey to Reigns' might.

Now that Reigns has pinned his arch-rival Brock Lesnar as well, who will be his next challenger? WWE on FOX recently asked the same question to fans on Twitter. Baron Corbin responded to the tweet with a King Kong GIF, leading to assumptions that he wanted to be the next in line.

A fan stated that Corbin doesn't stand a chance against Roman Reigns. The SmackDown Superstar hit back at the fan, saying he wasn't referring to himself in the first place.

See the Twitter exchange below -

Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns have feuded in the past

Both men engaged in a heated rivalry in 2019-20 before Reigns became "The Tribal Chief." The SmackDown feud ended with the latter defeating Corbin inside a Steel Cage at Super ShowDown 2020.

Soon after, Roman Reigns went on a hiatus. When he returned at SummerSlam 2020, he was donning a completely different gimmick. A few days later, Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion. He has been dominating the blue brand ever since.

WWE's next pay-per-view Survivor Series emanates from Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on November 21. Keeping up with the event's theme, fans will likely see several inter-promotional battles. Roman Reigns vs. Big E could headline the mega event. It remains to be seen if anyone will step up to feud with Reigns on the road to Survivor Series.

Corbin's 2019-20 feud with Reigns dragged on for quite a long time and received significant criticism. Would you be interested in seeing these two men face off again?

