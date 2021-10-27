Former Money in the Bank winner wants to be Roman Reigns' next challenger

Former Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin, now known as Happy Corbin, has teased his goal to become Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next challenger.

WWE on FOX's Twitter account asked the WWE Universe as to who should be next for Reigns; the Universal Champion has "smashed everyone" and Brock Lesnar is suspended, so The Tribal Chief needs a new challenger.

In response, Corbin posted a short clip of Kong from the 2017 movie, Kong Skull Island, hinting that he wants to challenge the Universal Champion.

Happy Corbin is currently part of the roster of Friday Night SmackDown, where he has formed an alliance with Madcap Moss. Time will tell whether he steps up and faces Reigns in the coming weeks.

WWE reportedly has huge plans for Roman Reigns following his victory over Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns has been in a highly entertaining feud against arch-rival Brock Lesnar since the latter's return at WWE SummerSlam 2021. The two heavyweights faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, and The Head of the Table managed to retain his title due to some outside interference from The Usos.

According to recent reports, WWE is planning to build Roman Reigns up as the greatest champion of all time. Vince McMahon also wants Reigns to beat Brock Lesnar's record for the longest Universal title reign (504 days). The Tribal Chief has held the title for 420 days now, so The Beast Incarnate's record is within his reach.

As for Brock Lesnar, he got suspended on last week's episode of SmackDown, where he furiously attacked on-screen official Adam Pearce. Reports suggest that this development is meant to keep Lesnar off-television for a while before he returns next year to resume his feud with Reigns. The two stars could potentially clash in a buzzworthy bout at WrestleMania 38.

What do you think about Corbin's tease about facing Reigns? Sound off below.

