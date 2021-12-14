Bayley hits back at WWE for stealing released star's gimmick

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has hit back at WWE for re-using released star Tyler Breeze's gimmick.

One of the most featured stars currently on Monday Night RAW is Austin Theory. He has been getting a lot of screen time with Vince McMahon over the last month and is surely looking to be in for a huge push. One aspect of his gimmick is him taking a selfie after beating up his opponent in the ring.

This week on RAW, Austin cost Finn Balor his match and following that took a selfie in the ring with him. WWE posted the same on their social media, as seen in the tweet below.

Bayley was quick to call the company out for the same, claiming there is only one "prince pretty." This was a reference to former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze who famously used to record himself from the front camera of a phone during his entrance. He was released from the promotion on June 25, 2021.

"@WWE There's only one prince pretty and you know it," wrote Bayley in her tweet.

Bayley could be returning to WWE really soon

The Role Model has been away from WWE television for several months now. She suffered a torn ACL earlier this year in July while training at the Performance Center. During a recent Instagram live session, she gave an update on her injury and teased a return to the ring soon.

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley.

Bayley was scheduled to challenge the then SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 before her unfortunate injury. Fans are hoping for her to return soon, possibly at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, and get back in the title picture.

