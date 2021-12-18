Bayley makes a major statement during WWE absence

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has made a major statement, teasing a potential in-ring return to WWE soon.

The Role Model has been away from WWE television for several months now due to an injury that she suffered before Money in the Bank earlier this year. However, she has been extremely active on social media and keeps interacting with her fans and other pro-wrestling personalities on Twitter and Instagram.

During tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley tweeted the following, claiming that she wants to wrestle.

"Well, I wanna wrestle," wrote Bayley in her tweet.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Well, I wanna wrestle Well, I wanna wrestle

Bayley has hinted at making an in-ring return soon

The Role Model was scheduled to challenge then SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2021. The pay-per-view was set to be WWE's return to live touring after over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the Performance Center before the event. Recently, during an IG Live session, she teased making her return to WWE soon.

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley.

Ted @TedBayRose Bayley with updates on her injury. She's coming back soon, it's just a matter of time. We just have to watch the shows and see when it will be 👀🔥⏳ Bayley with updates on her injury. She's coming back soon, it's just a matter of time. We just have to watch the shows and see when it will be 👀🔥⏳ https://t.co/fhJjN97Yh7

With several stars being released by WWE from its women's division this year, the return of Bayley would be a huge positive for the company. While there is no certainty yet on when she would be cleared to compete, fans are hoping to see her as a surprise entrant in the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble match.

Would you like to see Bayley return at the Royal Rumble and win it all?

