Top female star reacts to the idea of Paul Heyman managing her

Bayley recently posted a tweet, reacting to the idea of Paul Heyman managing her on WWE TV. The former women's champion is out of action due to an injury she suffered last July.

For those unaware, Paul Heyman was fired by Roman Reigns a while ago and was on the receiving end of Superman Punch. 'The Wise Man' was reunited with Brock Lesnar earlier this week on RAW.

A fan recently posted a tweet stating that they wouldn't mind seeing a Bayley and Paul Heyman pairing on WWE TV. The 'Role Model' reacted to the tweet, telling the user to mind their own business:

"Mind your own business Alan!!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote Bayley.

Bayley has shared the stage with Paul Heyman in the past

Bayley and Paul Heyman have appeared together on WWE TV in the past, shortly before the former suffered an injury while training at the Performance Center in July.

Here's a clip of Bayley and Paul Heyman's interaction on an edition of Talking Smack:

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN I really want more Bayley and Paul Heyman content. Please give it to me #WWE I really want more Bayley and Paul Heyman content. Please give it to me #WWE. https://t.co/IDCyw1KjXc

The idea of Paul Heyman simultaneously managing Bayley and Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly an intriguing one. Bayley is a big fan of Lesnar, and her favorite WWE memory is The Beast Incarnate losing to Eddie Guerrero at No Way Out 2004.

"The Cow Palace probably, and that was in 2004. It was a pay-per-view called No Way Out. That was when Eddie Guerrero first won his WWE Championship. So, it was so amazing, and he jumped into the crowd and he carried the California flag. You could just see the people in the front row with their Warriors jerseys and their Niners jerseys. It was just such a feel-good moment, I couldn't believe I was there," said Bayley.

Bayley's injury took her out of action for nine long months. Many of her fans are hoping for a quicker recovery, which could mean a surprise Royal Rumble return and possible victory for The Role Model.

