Bayley shares two-word opinion on Randy Orton

As per her latest tweet, Bayley believes WWE veteran Randy Orton is the greatest of all time.

Randy Orton is one of the most respected men in the world of pro-wrestling. He has been a member of the WWE roster for almost two decades now and knows the ins and outs of the business better than many of his peers.

Randy Orton is all set to break two major WWE records and wrote a bunch of tweets confirming the same. The tweets garnered the attention of former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who dubbed Orton "the greatest."

"The greatest," said Bayley in her tweet.

Randy Orton is regarded by many as the greatest villain of all time

Randy Orton established himself as a major heel during his lengthy run with Evolution on RAW, during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Orton got incredibly over with his "Legend Killer" gimmick and put down major stars like Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and The Undertaker.

Back in 2017, Randy Orton gave an exclusive interview to WWE.com and spoke about being a 15-year veteran of the promotion.

"How does it feel? It feels like, “Where did the time go?” to be honest. I’ve been around a long time, and it seemed for the longest time like I was the young guy. Now, all of a sudden, I’ve got fans with beards telling me, “I used to watch you when I was a kid.” So, I don’t know what happened to all those years, man, but the little bit I do remember? It was definitely a fun ride," said Orton. [H/T WWE]

Bayley is just one of several WWE Superstars who have nothing but respect and admiration for The Viper. Orton is still going strong and is currently the RAW Tag Team Champion with Riddle.

Orton and Riddle are all set to face The Usos in an inter-brand Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match at Survivor Series 2021.

It's safe to assume that Randy Orton will finish off his in-ring career in WWE. What has been your favorite Orton memory from his 19-year WWE career?

