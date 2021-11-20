Randy Orton confirms he is set to break two all-time WWE records

Randy Orton has penned a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe as he's just a few days away from breaking two records.

Randy Orton has been a WWE mainstay for almost two decades at this point. The Viper has done it all and is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. Orton is on his way to breaking two big WWE records.

Randy Orton will be competing in his 177th pay-per-view bout this Sunday at Survivor Series. Orton is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Kane and is bound to break the record on Sunday.

Additionally, Orton's next match on WWE RAW will break another major record. If the former World Champion will compete on next week's episode of the red brand, he would have had more matches than anyone in RAW's storied history.

Check out Orton's latest series of tweets, acknowledging the same:

"I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) …that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history.

"The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it? #WWE #SurvivorSeries #RAW," wrote Orton.

Randy Orton is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer

Randy Orton is a 14-time World Champion in WWE. He made his main roster debut way back in 2002 and it didn't take him long to become a big name on WWE TV. Orton won his first World title at SummerSlam 2004 and became the youngest wrestler to ever hold the prestigious belt.

Orton has wrestled with the very best in the business over the past two decades. He has headlined WrestleMania, won Royal Rumble matches, is a former Money In The Bank briefcase holder, and will go down in history as possibly one of the greatest heels of all time.

Share your thoughts on Randy Orton's WWE career below! What do you think of Orton breaking Kane's pay-per-view match record on Sunday?

