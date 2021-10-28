"Me first"- Bayley wants former WWE rival to get in line to face AEW star 

As per her latest tweet, WWE Superstar Bayley seems to be in a hurry to face AEW star, Serena Deeb.

Bayley regularly interacts with wrestlers from other promotions on Twitter. She has teased various inter-promotional dream matches over the years.

A fan recently tweeted out his wish to see former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) take on AEW's Serena Deeb. The former noticed the tweet and agreed with the fan.

Chiming in on the conversation, Bayley said she wanted to wrestle Deeb before Lee. Check out their entire exchange below:

Bayley has expressed her wish to face Deeb in the past

'The Role Model' really wants a match with Serena Deeb. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was involved in a similar exchange last year.

Back in 2020, Shazza McKenzie posted a tweet stating that she wanted to face Deeb. Bayley made it clear that she wants to face Deeb first.

Earlier this year, Bayley opened up about wanting a match with Serena Deeb while speaking with Metro. She said the following about Deeb:

"I have so much respect and some history with Serena Deeb. I would love, love, love to be able to have a match with her one day. She helped me so much in my early career to get to SHIMMER. That would be so awesome," said Bayley.

Serena Deeb was a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society on WWE SmackDown in 2010. She has wrestled in several other wrestling promotions over the years.

Last year, Deeb had a career resurgence and defeated Thunder Rosa to become the NWA World Women's Champion. She is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

As for Bayley, the in-ring veteran has done it all in WWE. She has won Women's titles across all three major brands. Additionally, she is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a Money in the Bank winner.

'The Role Model' is out of action due to an injury she suffered in July. She will reportedly be away from the ring for nine months.

