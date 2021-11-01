×
Becky Lynch has a special message for fans dressing up as her during Halloween

Becky Lynch stated that she felt humbled and honoured by fans dressing up as her during Halloween
Nick Lombardi
Modified Nov 01, 2021 08:49 AM IST
WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a special message for her fans who decided to dress up as her during Halloween.

The Man is one of the most popular superstars in WWE at the moment, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that many fans decided to use her as the inspiration for their costumes during the festive season.

The man’s come ‘round to Westlake, TX! Love this girl! She’s been a @WWE fan for quite a while and this year for Halloween she’s her favorite wrestler - The Man Becky Lynch! @BeckyLynchWWE #BigTimeBecks https://t.co/Mryl4NQ2Ny

Lynch took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans who dressed up as her for Halloween. The current RAW Women's Champion wished them nothing but the best and stated that she felt humbled and honoured.

"On another note, I have seen the many of you that have dressed up as Becky Lynch this year and I am humbled and honored. You all look fantastic. Happy Halloween and may your bags be filled with full sized candy bars," said Becky Lynch.
Lynch has always been known to be very friendly and personable with fans. The Irish superstar has consistently cited the WWE Universe as essential to her rise as a top star in the company. Even as an on-screen heel, strong support for Becky Lynch could be found in almost every crowd and city.

Becky Lynch recently broke character to console emotional WWE fan

An exchange between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and a WWE fan at a Cricket Wireless meet and greet has gone viral. The excited fan was overcome with emotion and instantly began crying when she saw her idol in front of her.

Lynch broke character and helped the fan calm down and creating a memorable and touching moment between the two.

What a great moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and a fan at a meet & greet! 📹: WhitneyyyyPaigeeee on @tiktok_us https://t.co/GpIzmrQqIK

Becky Lynch will be defending her RAW Women's Championship match on Monday Night RAW against Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see if The Man can overcome Belair again and probably bring the curtains down on their rivalry.

