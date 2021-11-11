“We don’t talk anymore” - Becky Lynch addresses heat with Charlotte Flair

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently addressed the heat she has with Charlotte Flair. The Man claimed that things have gotten so bad that they aren't even on talking terms anymore.

Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series. In this bout, the two women will go head-to-head for the first time in two years.

The RAW Women's Champion spoke to Sports Illustrated and finally broke her silence with regard to the heat she has with The Queen. Last month, the two women reportedly had a heated confrontation backstage. When asked about it, Becky Lynch claimed that she doesn't talk to Flair anymore, but she's content with her role as the "hero" in this situation.

"I don’t know, man," said Lynch. "We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter." (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina On this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, I asked WWE superstar Becky Lynch about a recent backstage incident with Charlotte Flair and their real-life heat. Lynch did not pull any punches. buff.ly/3kpxyry On this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, I asked WWE superstar Becky Lynch about a recent backstage incident with Charlotte Flair and their real-life heat. Lynch did not pull any punches. buff.ly/3kpxyry https://t.co/zo8zFwyWLT

Becky Lynch went on to talk about how hard it is to work with someone you have heat with, especially when it comes to facing them in the ring.

Becky Lynch does not trust Charlotte Flair anymore

There was a point in time when The Man and The Queen were very close with each other. In fact, Becky Lynch claims that they were best friends. But recent events have all but confirmed that this friendship does not exist anymore.

In the same interview, Lynch answered a few quick questions and revealed that she does not trust Flair anymore. She also stated that, in terms of their relationship, things are "difficult" right now.

This development could prove to be a bit of a problem leading up to their match at WWE Survivor Series. The lack of trust could certainly lead to some chemistry issues in the ring.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Survivor Series is just around the corner, and all eyes will be on the match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Hopefully both women can put their differences aside and put on an amazing match.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which champion will win at WWE Survivor Series? Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair 12 votes so far