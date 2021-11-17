Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch hanging out with Big E

Seth Rollins had quite an interesting reaction to seeing his wife Becky Lynch hanging out with WWE Champion Big E.

Rollins recently became the #1 contender for Big E's WWE title on RAW. The two top stars will soon face off for the coveted belt. Rollins is as determined as ever to get the WWE title around his waist.

Meanwhile, Big E and Becky Lynch were recently spotted having a good time at the Barclays Center for the Warriors vs. Nets game. The visual was shared on Twitter by many fans. Rollins noticed one of those tweets and responded to it with a GIF.

Seth Rollins is a pro at playing mind games with his opponents

Seth Rollins is a nine-year veteran on the WWE roster. He has done it all in the business and is bound to go down as one of the greatest to ever step foot in a pro-wrestling ring. Rollins has portrayed the roles of a babyface and a heel to perfection, and is currently an on-screen villain on the red brand.

Seth Rollins hinted in his tweet that Becky Lynch hanging out with the WWE Champion is part of some sinister plan that he's brewed. Lynch and Rollins were on-screen allies back in 2019, but Rollins isn't interested in the same anymore.

"We tried to make the best at it, but I don't think either of us were terribly comfortable with it. Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. It's one of those things where, if she comes back, we'll stay away from it and won't touch on it," said Rollins. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Big E is currently having the best run of his WWE career as one of the top champions in the promotion. He will do everything in his power to make sure that Rollins never tastes gold again.

What do you make of Seth Rollins' tweet in response to Becky Lynch and Big E being seen together?

