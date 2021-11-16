Becky Lynch reveals how she feels about her new character in WWE

WWE RAW women's champion Becky Lynch shared her thoughts on being a heel during her latest run in WWE.

Lynch made her return to WWE at Summerslam following a 15-month hiatus but decided to embrace her dark side. The Man defeated Bianca Belair very quickly to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Becky Lynch talked about the difference being a heel compared to a babyface.

“I really like wrestling as a heel. I can do that really well because I’ll bump around like a crazy person and I’m not scared to look like an idiot. When it comes to my promo process, a lot of the time, being a babyface is better because I know what I feel strongly about and ‘this is the truth and what I feel is right," said Becky Lynch.

"When you’re a heel, you also have to tell the truth, but in a different way. Everyone is the hero of their own story. It’s all just a process and I’m enjoying the ride and figuring out the new role and trying to be great at it,” The Man added. (H/T-Fightful)

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina



- Real-life heat w Charlotte Flair

- Coming back to WWE after having a baby

- Winning in 26 seconds at SummerSlam

- Drip

- Doing a segment w



link.chtbl.com/si-media-a Loved having The Man @BeckyLynchWWE on the SI MEDIA PODCAST for the first time this week. Topics:- Real-life heat w Charlotte Flair- Coming back to WWE after having a baby- Winning in 26 seconds at SummerSlam- Drip- Doing a segment w @TheRock Loved having The Man @BeckyLynchWWE on the SI MEDIA PODCAST for the first time this week. Topics:- Real-life heat w Charlotte Flair- Coming back to WWE after having a baby- Winning in 26 seconds at SummerSlam- Drip- Doing a segment w @TheRock link.chtbl.com/si-media-a

Becky Lynch believes professional wrestling is an art

Becky Lynch recently stated that she sees professional wrestling as an art.

The former dual Women's Champion believes in giving her everything, whether as a face or a heel. Lynch also revealed that she's obsessed with getting better, which was the mantra for her return.

"Oh, it is 100% an art. I think about it constantly and obsess about how it can be better and how I can be better and how the whole industry can be better. And I think that was my mantra for coming back to be better than ever, but also to just make good sh*t is what I was saying. But essentially, that was all I was thinking. How do we make good sh*t, just whatever you do, make it good sh*t and so, and I suppose that's my wrestling mentality," Lynch said.

bruna @legitdisarmher



You did that and so much more. Happy 19 year wrestling anniversary! ❤️ "I want to wrestle. I want to make a good, successful career out of wrestling and be known from my ability to wrestle and to entertain from my charisma." — @BeckyLynchWWE You did that and so much more. Happy 19 year wrestling anniversary! ❤️ "I want to wrestle. I want to make a good, successful career out of wrestling and be known from my ability to wrestle and to entertain from my charisma." — @BeckyLynchWWE You did that and so much more. Happy 19 year wrestling anniversary! ❤️ https://t.co/Hn5nQUA9OC

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, and the stakes couldn't be higher this time. With reports of a real-life fallout between making the rounds, it's more than just about brand supremacy for both women.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Alan John