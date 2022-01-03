Becky Lynch defends title in Triple Threat match "less than 24 hours" after WWE Day 1

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is a busy superstar. The Man defended her belt again, less than 24 hours after her big win over Liv Morgan at Day 1.

Lynch and Morgan stole the show on Saturday as both women pushed each other to their absolute limits. Despite a top performance by the latter, Big Time Becks walked away with the gold.

But less than a day after her successful title defense, Becky Lynch defended the belt again at WWE's latest Live Event in Fayetteville.

Lynch took on Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match and emerged victorious. Big Time Becks made sure to brag about her work schedule in her latest tweet.

"Defended the title at Day 1 less than 24 hours ago, hit the road, defended it AGAIN at #WWEFayetteville. Your fav could never be Big Time. #GOAT," wrote Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch is on a hot streak right now

After a year-long absence, Becky Lynch made her big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021. She defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's title. Lynch later exchanged belts with Charlotte Flair during the WWE Draft.

After winning her feud with Bianca Belair, Lynch set her sights on the new No.1 contender for her title: Liv Morgan. The duo battled for Lynch's RAW Women's title in December, with Morgan failing to win the belt.

Last night at WWE Day 1, Lynch emerged victorious again. In a backstage interview after the victory, Becky Lynch lost her cool when asked whether she was caught off-guard during her in-ring outing with Morgan.

“I’m caught off guard by the question. What do you mean caught off guard? I won, didn’t I? I won. I walked there and did what I’d do. I said I’d retain at Day 1, like I’ve retained since WrestleMania 35, when I was the first women to win the main event at WrestleMania. What are you talking about? Caught off guard, was I caught off guard? I won, Sarah. That’s all you need to know. So, ask me am I happy I won? I’m very happy I won. Thank you, Sarah. That’ll be all,” said Lynch.

It goes without saying that Becky Lynch is still one of the most popular stars in WWE today, three years after her big WrestleMania win.

With how WWE is handling her character on TV at the moment, it shouldn't be a surprise if she holds the belt until the Show Of Shows this year.

