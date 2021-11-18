"Nobody acts like this" - Becky Lynch lashes out at Charlotte Flair after she hints at gender discrimination 

Becky Lynch has further spoken about Charlotte Flair's recent claims of gender discrimination.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Flair was asked about rumors of her being "difficult to work with" in WWE. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion responded by asking if the same questions would have been raised if she were a man.

Initially, Becky Lynch hit back at Flair's comments via social media. However, following her recent appearance on The MMA Hour, The Man took further digs at Flair and claimed that nobody is allowed to act like this.

Lynch stated how people don't simply just care about themselves but rather care about the segment and how everyone looks when they work together on-screen.

"Nobody acts like this. People do everyone else's business. Nobody just cares about themselves, they care about the segment, they care about how everybody else looks when they work together. You know, nobody else does this. There's no other guy on the roster, there's no guy on the roster, there's no girl on the roster," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch reveals how easy it is to work with other Superstars

During the same interview, Becky Lynch went on to suggest that everyone she works with is easy-going. The Man added how the goal is to make magic and do some fun things inside the ring to keep the audience entertained.

Lynch lastly concluded her statement by mentioning that no Superstar usually acts the way Flair does, regardless of gender, and even cussed at The Queen.

"Everybody when you work with them, you know it's going to be easy. You know, that we're gonna go, we're gonna make magic, we're gonna do some fun things, we're gonna make the audience feel a certain way, we make the show, 'cause it's a show and that's what we do. So no guys and girls act like that, nobody, you can't say, 'Oh because I'm a woman', no cause you're an a*****e," added Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will face each other at Survivor Series 2021 in a champion vs. champion match.

Edited by Prem Deshpande