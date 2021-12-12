Becky Lynch reacts to confronting young girl after SmackDown

Becky Lynch confronted a young fan right after suffering a pinfall loss to Sasha Banks in a post-SmackDown dark match.

After last night's SmackDown came to an end, WWE treated the live crowd to a Fatal Four-Way match featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks. The star-studded affair ended with Banks picking up a huge victory by pinning Lynch.

Following the loss, The Man approached a young girl at ringside, and blamed her for the loss. Here's what she said to the girl:

"You distracted me! You distracted me! I would've won, I would've won! Next time, it's you and me," said Lynch.

Gracie the 4HW fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Baby_Face_Grace Lol Becky blaming a fan for her loss. I love her playfulnesses with the young fans. Lol Becky blaming a fan for her loss. I love her playfulnesses with the young fans. https://t.co/HXKEG5h1De

Becky Lynch later reacted to the fan interaction on Twitter, making it clear that she's petitioning to have the young girl banned from all future WWE events.

"I’m petitioning to have her banned from all future events," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch is doing everything in her power to make fans hate her

Be it her social media jibes at her opponents, or belittling fans at live events, Lynch is doing a great job as a villain. She returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 after a long hiatus and defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title in 27 seconds at the mega event.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE I got a call that went like this. “Hey, Big Time Becks?”



“Speaking.”



“ The people of LA need the biggest main event possible . Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?”



And so The Man came around.



You’re welcome. I got a call that went like this. “Hey, Big Time Becks?”“Speaking.”“ The people of LA need the biggest main event possible . Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?” And so The Man came around. You’re welcome. https://t.co/Bg2F0c5mZN

Becky Lynch is currently the RAW Women's Champion and recently defeated Liv Morgan to retain her belt. She is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of the modern era and there are a lot of fans who refuse to boo her, no matter what. Big Time Becks is still putting in efforts to make fans hate her, as is evident from the above instance.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch as an on-screen villain? Has Lynch impressed you as a heel over the past three months or so? Should she go back to being a babyface? Sound off in the comments!

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das