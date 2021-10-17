Becky Lynch reacts to first pinfall loss in 29 months

Becky Lynch took a shot at Sasha Banks after suffering her first pinfall loss in 29 months.

Arch-rivals Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks collided in singles competition on last night's Supersized SmackDown. The two women beat the tar out of each other for the better part of the contest. The finish to the match saw Becky Lynch get pinned by Banks due to interference by Bianca Belair.

Becky Lynch is not happy with how things turned out on SmackDown. She took a jibe at Sasha's win over her in a tweet:

Becky Lynch's previous pinfall loss came at Money In The Bank 2019

At the Money In The Bank 2019 pay-per-view, Becky Lynch pulled double duty as she defended both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. Lynch put Lacey Evans down to retain her RAW Women's title, but fell prey to Charlotte Flair and lost the SmackDown Women's title.

Becky went on to rule the RAW Women's division for the next 12 months until she had to vacate her belt due to her pregnancy. Lynch made her big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021. She squashed Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's title again. Here's what Lynch had to say about the surprising turn of events:

"That’s a great rivalry – we like both of these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl, let’s do this quick. I know a lot of people were upset, ‘Oh, if they were going to do this, they should’ve had a long match.’ Well, if we had a long match and then I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s not good – that’s not good for her. But if she’s robbed, and we take something from her and she doesn’t expect it, then we want to see her succeed? Oh, we want to see her succeed," said Becky Lynch. (H/T Cageside Seats)

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks will compete in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women's title. The much-awaited battle is mere days away and will take place at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

Were you a fan of Becky's 29-month streak ending via an interference? Will she manage to walk out of Crown Jewel with the belt still on her shoulder?

Edited by Abhinav Singh