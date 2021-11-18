×
"I don't know if there's going to be a fight backstage" - Becky Lynch reveals if she would be comfortable working with current champion 

Becky Lynch has further spoken about her issues with Charlotte Flair
Modified Nov 18, 2021 04:27 AM IST
During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Becky Lynch explained if she would be open to working with Charlotte Flair going forward.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion was asked by Ariel Helwani if things would be awkward between her and Charlotte Flair following their recent controversy.

Becky Lynch admitted that her current feud with Flair is for the money, since it is likely to draw a huge audience because of the supposed real-life issues between the two women right now.

The Man is well aware of the WWE Universe being invested in the feud, but she has no clue regarding how she expects things to go between her and Flair.

"I also like money, Ariel. This is money and people are interested and I love that people are interested and I love that people don't know how this is gonna go. I don't know how this is gonna go, I don't know if this is going to be just an all-out brawl," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch went on to add that she isn't sure if there's going to be "venom" behind every move and even spoke about a fight possibly breaking out backstage. It is this unpredictability that makes things exciting for Lynch.

"I don't know if this is going to be just venom behind every move. I don't know if we're even going to be able to get to the match, I don't know if there's going to be a fight backstage. I don't know what's going to happen. I think that's exciting for me and the audience," Becky Lynch added.
Becky Lynch on if she'd rather not be working with Charlotte Flair.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/Hid6p1HKxh

What happened between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair?

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were set for a huge title exchange segment between themselves.

#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE vs. #SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE at #SurvivorSeries! https://t.co/szBCh3eXcd

The segment seemingly didn't go according to plan, and rumors of real-life issues between Lynch and Flair flooded the internet.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are now set to square off in a huge champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series 2021.

