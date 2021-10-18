Becky Lynch's former rival reacts to her daughter's adorable photo

Lacey Evans reacted to Becky Lynch's latest post featuring her daughter Roux.

Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch engaged in a heated rivalry in mid-2019. The feud saw Evans and Lynch taking shots at each other on social media. Evans didn't hold back and posted a video in which she was seen cleaning the toilet with Becky's "The Man" T-shirt.

Becky Lynch recently posted an adorable photo of her daughter Roux. In the picture, Roux is seen trying to get hold of the SmackDown Women's title. Lynch stated in the caption that Roux is the "only lady" who has a chance of taking the title away from her.

Evans had an interesting response to the same and hinted at feuding with Lynch in the near future.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The only lady that has a chance at taking this title off me. The only lady that has a chance at taking this title off me. https://t.co/yPqQiSg3gP

Check out Lacey Evans' response below:

Lacey Evans responds to Becky Lynch's photo of Roux

Lacey Evans failed to defeat Becky Lynch back in 2019

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch won the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in the main event. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to pick up the huge win. Immediately after WrestleMania, Lynch kicked off a feud with Lacey Evans for the RAW Women's title.

The two women clashed at Money In The Bank 2019. Lynch defeated Evans via submission to retain her title. The two feuded over the next two months and battled on two more pay-per-views. Their Stomping Ground match ended with Lynch winning again. At Extreme Rules 2019, Lynch and Seth Rollins defeated Evans and Baron Corbin to retain their respective belts.

Lacey Evans went on hiatus earlier this year due to her pregnancy. She gave birth to her second daughter on October 16, 2021. Looks like Lacey Evans is determined to return to the ring as soon as she can.

Would you like to see another feud between these two women, somewhere down the line?

