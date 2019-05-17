WWE News: Lacey Evans brutally insults Becky Lynch

Lacey Evans' brutal shot at Becky Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Lacey Evans recently took a savage shot at her Money In The Bank opponent, Becky Lynch.

Evans posted a video on Instagram, which shows her cleaning a toilet with Becky Lynch's "The Man" T-shirt.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35, in the first-ever Women's main event at The Show of Shows.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, Lynch was confronted by The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans, who proceeded to get into a brawl with Becky. "The Man" ended up fending off Evans. A match was set up between the two women at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV, for Lynch's Raw Women's Title.

Over the course of the past several weeks, both Superstars have traded insults and jibes with each other. This past week on Raw, the contract signing for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Title matches saw Lacey Evans put down Becky with the help of Charlotte Flair. Earlier, Lynch had taken a seething shot at Lacey Evans, for mentioning her mother on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

The Southern Belle has taken her insults to a whole new level, by posting a video on her official Instagram handle. The clip shows Evans taking a mop and covering it with Becky Lynch's "The MAN" T-shirt. Lacey is then seen cleaning the toilet with it. Evans had some scathing words for Becky, which you can read below.

In order to be like Lacey, you have to learn from Lacey. And if we're not cooking for our men, honey, we're cleaning for 'em. So I'm gonna show you one of the best products on the market to get real down and deep, to get that nastiness out of everything wrong in the world. It can be bought on the WWE shop. It is about the only thing it's good for *cleans the toilet* And boy does it clean up.

What's next?

Lynch and Evans are all set to collide at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What do you think of this insult that Lacey Evans hurled at Lynch?