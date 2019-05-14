×
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes hilarious shot at Becky Lynch and her mom

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
14 May 2019, 07:41 IST

Becky with her mother
Becky with her mother

What's the story?

Ever since Becky Lynch posted a photo of herself and her mother on social media, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Big E has been going at it with a string of hilarious tweets geared towards Lynch's mother.

E recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio Show and talked in depth on his fascination with Lynch Sr., stating that he would love to become Becky's step-father, in an amusing dig.


In case you didn't know...

It hasn't been long since Becky Lynch posted a picture of her mother on Twitter. This garnered responses from several wrestling personalities, including Jim Ross and Lacey Evans, who got a savage response from The Man. What caught the attention of Twitterati was Big E's series of tweets praising Becky's mom, to which Becky replied on a couple of occasions in her own unique manner.

Also read: Top heel breaks character and calls Becky 'best friend'


The heart of the matter

Saying that Big E is smitten with The Man's mom would be an understatement! Big E has also put up her picture as his cover photo on Twitter. While talking about the situation, E stated that Becky Lynch seems to be okay with the possibility of him and her mother getting together. He added that as Becky's all grown up now, he won't have to pay money for raising her!

Becky Lynch very clearly approves of me thinking of her mom in this light and us possibly getting together. She even made a reference to me possibly being her new step-father. She's grown now, so I wouldn't have to pay to raise her.

Big E also said that it would be a matter of pride for him to become a father to a double champion.

I'm currently childless. So, if you're gonna start with your first child, how about being a champion? It's ready made. I don't have to wait twenty years for her to turn into something decent. She's already there!

What's next?

Big E is currently out with an injury, but has managed to stay in the limelight, thanks to his hilarious tweets. Hopefully, the New Day member comes back soon to join his brethren on the blue brand.

What are your thoughts on Big E's jibe geared towards Becky?

Contact Us