WWE News: Becky Lynch savagely roasts Raw Superstar on Twitter

What's the story?

WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and took a hilarious dig at Lacey Evans.

In response to Evans' wish to meet Becky's mother, 'The Man' stated that she has already met her, and proceeded to put up a picture of her mom with a piece of wood.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35, and has been challenging women right and left ever since. She even went on to give a savage response to UFC's Cris Cyborg's challenge to a match. On the Raw after WrestleMania 35, Lacey Evans came out and attacked Becky, but 'The Man' managed to get the upper hand in the end.

The rivalry has been building up since then, and the two women have been feuding on WWE TV as well as on social media.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch recently posted a picture of herself and her mother on Twitter. This led to The Lady of WWE chiming in and wishing to meet her.

'The Man' wasn't thrilled with the idea of her opponent being anywhere close to her mom, and posted another photo featuring her. This time, the picture showed Lynch's mom holding a piece of wood. Lynch added a caption stating how her mom had already met Lacey, and wasn't impressed one bit.

Evans proceeded to bash Becky for making her mom hold the piece of wood, just to take a dig at her. The Southern Belle asked Becky to tell her mother to bring the piece with her to the Money In The Bank PPV, so she could beat Lynch with it and hang it on her wall as a memento.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans are all set to face off against each other at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank, for the Raw Women's Title.

