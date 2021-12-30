"I hope we meet in the ring one day" - Becky Lynch sends message to recently released WWE star

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has commented on Toni Storm's release, stating that she hopes they will wrestle each other one day.

Toni Storm has reportedly been released from her WWE contract at her own request. The former NXT UK Women's Champion's first feud on SmackDown was with Charlotte Flair. Last week, they collided for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which Charlotte retained.

Toni Storm never got to share the ring with another top female WWE star, Becky Lynch, as the two stars were on separate brands. 'The Man,' however, is hopeful that they will meet inside the squared circle someday in the future.

Becky Lynch shared a photo of Toni Storm on her Instagram story with the caption: "I hope we meet in the ring one day."

Becky Lynch and Toni Storm could've been great rivals in WWE

Toni Storm only spent a few months on the main roster before letting go. There are countless women on RAW and SmackDown that she could've teamed up or feuded with. This includes stars such as Bayley, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and of course, Becky Lynch.

There are very few superstars that The Man has never wrestled in WWE, and Toni Storm was one of them. Judging by her charisma, Toni Storm could have won the women's Royal Rumble match and faced Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

It could've been an interesting feud with plenty of good matches. Since it would've been the first time the two stars shared the ring in WWE, it would've been nothing less than a special moment.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm leaving WWE? Where do you want to see her next? Sound off in the comments below.

