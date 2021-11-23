[Photo] Becky Lynch spotted checking on Seth Rollins after fan attack

Immediately after Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on tonight's RAW, a concerned Becky Lynch could be seen taking a peek at him.

A fan aggressively jumped Seth Rollins while he was on the entranceway during RAW. Rollins caught hold of the fan before security separated the duo. Rollins was beyond furious and yelled at the fan while he was being escorted out.

Another fan in attendance noticed Becky Lynch taking a peek at Rollins after the whole ordeal. Check it out below:

Becky Lynch receives major praise from fans for checking on Seth Rollins

Fans on Twitter were all praise for Becky Lynch, hailing her for being concerned for her husband. Check out some tweets below:

Helena @_duhhh_its_me_ @StephanieHypez She was prepared to go down for him. @StephanieHypez She was prepared to go down for him.

Bradley #BringBackJill @Brad_Nichols207 @StephanieHypez That's awesome. I figured she'd run out there to see if he was okay. Seth is extremely lucky!! @StephanieHypez That's awesome. I figured she'd run out there to see if he was okay. Seth is extremely lucky!!

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are quite possibly the most powerful couple in pro wrestling today. The duo began dating in early 2019 and were spotted together at several public events. Lynch and Rollins won their respective divisions' Royal Rumble matches that year and won title gold at WrestleMania 35.

Later that year, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were pushed as an on-screen couple on WWE TV. The two lovebirds got engaged in August 2019 and got hitched earlier this year. Rollins has nothing but respect for Lynch and has spoken in the past about paying heed to her advice in regards to social media:

"I hate social media. I really dislike it, and you know, I had deleted the Twitter app from my phone for a better part of a few months just cause it was, to me, it created a real toxic environment in my own head, and as I was becoming a new father, I needed to not waste my time on that. And so, it was actually my fiancée who kind of was like, ‘You know, you should think about it. I know you hate it, and I know you don’t like being on the apps and all that, but you should think about it,’" said Rollins [H/T Fox Sports]

What was your immediate reaction to the unfortunate fan attack on Seth Rollins on RAW? Let us know in the comments.

