Video: Becky Lynch suffers embarrassing botch during brawl on RAW

Becky Lynch made a big statement on this week's RAW at the expense of Liv Morgan. However, The Man suffered an embarrassing moment during the brawl that caught the attention of the fans watching the show.

Becky Lynch was able to retain her RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan in the main event of the show last week. The Champion the made her way out to the ring to address the WWE Universe tonight on RAW.

Lynch's gloating led to Liv Morgan heading out and challenging her to a Women's Championship match at WWE Day 1, which then led to a brawl between the two women.

Becky Lynch suffered quite an embarrassing botch as part of the brawl after The Man slipped on the floor outside the ring and was then forced to pick herself back up.

At this point, Morgan was already on the steel steps and nowhere near Lynch, so it was clear that she slipped and suffered a botch.

Interestingly, Morgan still sold the kick as though it connected, even though it was clear that Lynch didn't make any contact. Luckily, Big Time Becks was able to easily move on from the botch and end the segment the way it was scripted.

Liv Morgan will likely take on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

At the end of the segment, despite the botch, Lynch went on to accept the challenge that Morgan had laid down. The Man believed that Morgan was injured after trapping her in the steel steps and stated that she would take her up on her offer.

Becky Lynch then announced that she was heading home to her daughter and her husband because there were no other able-bodied women on the RAW roster who were looking to challenge her for her title.

WWE is yet to make it official, but after Becky Lynch accepted the challenge, it now appears that the two women will lock horns once again at Day 1.

